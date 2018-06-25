WAHS waives cat fees Saturday

WILMINGTON — Are you looking for a new best friend? Now is a great time to adopt a cat — for free.

The Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS) is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society and more than 270 other partner rescue groups across the country to offer fee-waived adoptions, in hopes of finding homes for 10,000 pets in 10 days.

WAHS will offer fee waived adoptions of cats over six months of age by appointment on Saturday, June 30. (A few appointments may be taken for June 27-July 3, but multiple cat adoption counselors will be available for June 30. This adoption promotion will end July 3).

Requirements to adopt include: over 18 years old, have a U.S. government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or state ID; verify that you are allowed to have a cat where you currently live; be able to spend the time and resources necessary to provide the medical treatment and proper care for your pet; other pets in the home should be spayed/neutered; bring along family members in the home including children to meet the cats.

To preview adoptable cats at the Wilmington Area Humane Society, visit www.adoptapet.com/wahs. From playful youngsters to sweet older cats, felines from WAHS are vet checked, fixed, vaccinated, tested negative for Feline Leukemia & FIV, and on a flea preventative.

Interested? Please complete an application at https://www.adoptapet.com/wahs/adoption-application/ .

Applications will also be provided at the shelter if you are unable to complete one online. Appointments will be scheduled prior to June 30. To schedule an appointment, email wahspets@yahoo.com or call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633.

The adoption fees are funded by animal lovers who want to Pay It Forward and send homeless cats home this summer.

“If you get excited when a stranger pays for your coffee, imagine the joy you’ll feel when adopting a pet whose adoption fee has been covered,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer of Best Friends Animal Society.

Getting adoptable pets into homes is crucial this time of year, as each June and July, shelters across the country flood with dogs and cats. It is kittens season (many kittens have been born recently) and people move and do not take their pets with them. WAHS and other shelters are full. “We are hopeful that our wonderful cats will find loving homes through this promotion and live long and happy lives with their new families”, WAHS Adoption’s Coordinator stated.

This adoption promotion is part of Best Friends Animal Society’s Save Them All campaign to save the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. WAHS is a Best Friends Network Partner. For more information, visit www.save-them-all.org

