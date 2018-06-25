WPD investigating several thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:42 p.m. on June 18, a 32-year-old female reported multiple items stolen from her garage at her residence at the 400 block of Grove Street. The report lists a Central Pneumatic air compressor, a box of miscellaneous tools, and a Wright-Patt debit card.

• At 4 p.m. on June 19, a 38-year-old female reported multiple items stolen from her residence at the 11oo block of Brownberry Drive, including her 2006 Jeep Commander. Other items stolen include a television, a PlayStation 3, and a Samsung tablet. A 32-year-old Chillicothe man is listed as a suspect.

• At 3:11 a.m. on June 20, a 44-year-old male reported his television was stolen from his residence at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. A 21-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 6:57 a.m. on June 20, a 30-year-old male reported his Husqvarna push mower was stolen from the back yard of his residence at the 900 block of Laurel Street.

• Police responded to the 1600 block of Woodside Drive to assist emergency service workers at 8:15 p.m. on June 20. According to the report, a subject got their fingers stuck in a treadmill. Emergency officials were able to help the person get their hand/fingers out of the machine; no major injuries were reported.

• At 2:03 p.m. on June 23, an adult female at a business on Elm Street reported she received info of a male subject inappropriately touching himself while watching youths. The incident occurred on June 19 between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. The male suspect was described as a white male in his 40s wearing a bright blue polo shirt. According to the report, the suspect was watching through one of the large windows.

• Police received a report of a garage at the 200 block of West Main Street being graffitied at 8:14 a.m. on June 21. Police received another call of a garage being graffitied at a funeral home on West Main Street.

• At 10:30 p.m. on June 21, police responded to the 1-99 block of West Fulton Street on a reported heroin overdose. According to the report, a 30-year-old male was behind the residence lying on his back and had labored breathing. Narcan was administered and the victim was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• At 1:29 p.m. on June 22, an 18-year-old male reported his iPad was stolen at the park on Rombach Avenue.

• At 10:14 p.m. on June 22, a 22-year-old male reported that sometime between June 15 and 16, someone stole $1,300 in cash from his vehicle while it was parked at the 400 block of North Mulberry Street.

• At 10:36 a.m. on June 23, police received a report of 31 bags being stolen from a business on Carrie Drive. An 18-year-old female was listed as the victim.

• At 11:04 p.m. on June 23, police located a vehicle reported stolen on the 200 block of North South Street. The operator fled on foot. Authorities located a marijuana pipe, a digital scale, and a can of 4 Loco in the vehicle. A 42-year-old Beechwood male is listed as a suspect. A 45-year-old Wilmington was issued a court summons.

• At 8:53 p.m. on June 24, a 26-year-old female reported damage was done to her vehicle at her residence on West Locust Street. The report lists two suspects, a 30-year-old Wilmington female and a 32-year-old Hillsboro male.

• At 10:44 p.m. on June 24, police responded to the 900 block of William Drive on the report of juveniles with drugs. According to the report, police seized a BB pistol, a shoulder holster, a BB gun magazine, a plastic bag with marijuana, and two packs of cigarettes,

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Skylinn Riddle, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

• William Howell Sr., 61, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Anthony Brannon, 24, of Reeseville, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, and dangerous drug possession.

• Zachary Marlow, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft, misleading public officials, and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Kendall McKee, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• Elisha Collett, 24, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Heather Benner, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft and underage consumption.

• Kristopher Lloyd, 39, of Wilmington, was charged with an indictment for an alleged O.V.I.

• Elizabeth Tracy, 21, of Springfield, was charged with alleged theft.

• Corbin Wentz, 23, of Springfield, was charged with alleged theft.

• Rusty Pearson, 23, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged theft.

• Justin Blackburn, 26, of Midland, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Douglas Tilton, 28, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• William Waln, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Brandy Burton, 43, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct at an emergency facility.

• Joshua Tunner, 38, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged aggravated drug possession.

• Michael Sholler, 42, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged felonious assault.

• Ryan Lyons, 38, of Wilmington, was charged with an alleged parole violation.

