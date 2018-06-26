Homeless shelter to commemorate 30 years

WILMINGTON — Come join in the celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m.-noon. A program and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. behind the Men’s Annex, 30 Gallup St.

Refreshments will be served at the Darleen Myers House at 390 W. Main St., and tours will be offered throughout the event. Additional parking is available at the Veterans Clinic at 448 W. Main St.

Beginning operations in 1988, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter was the first emergency shelter to open in a rural Ohio community. Today it provides emergency shelter for up to 38 men, women and children each night. It provides approximately 150 meals and snacks a day for those who call the shelter home.

The shelter also offers assistance 24 hours a day for anyone in need of food, clothing and household items.

Funding for the shelter includes and depends upon donations from fundraisers, individuals, churches and businesses.

The shelter’s mission is to provide emergency shelter, compassionate care and support to the homeless and underprivileged remembering that each resident is a person of worth regardless of age, creed, race, sex or personality.

They strive to encourage and offer basic tools and resources to those we work with as they regain their independence and dignity as the shelter helps them find safe and affordable housing.

For more information, please contact the shelter at 937-382-6272.