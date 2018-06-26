Veterans award nursing scholarships

WILMINGTON — June 4th was a big night for Clinton County Voiture 992’s Nurses Training Program. The veterans closed out their program’s 2017-18 academic year by presenting checks and opened the program’s 2018-19 year by awarding two Jeanette Payne Memorial Nursing Scholarships.

Special guests were Mike and Steve Payne (two of Jeannette Payne’s three sons), Brooke Rose, Averi Vance, Cara Vinup and Holly Young.

After the meeting was opened in regular form by Chef de Gare Charlie Shoemaker, the special guests, accompanied by their family and friends, joined the V-992 members at the front of the hall for the presentations.

Brooke and Averi received their final $1,000 checks from Chef Shoemaker, and Cara and Holly each received $2,000 “Certificates of Scholarship” from V-992 Nurses Training Program Directeur Paul Butler, who reminded everyone of their opportunity to donate to the Jeannette Payne Memorial Nurses Scholarship Fund.

Butler has set a goal of raising $30,000 in donations (15 scholarships) over the next 12 months. If anyone would like to make a tax-free donation, contact Paul Butler at 937-283-5995 or pbutlerc@hotmail.com or mail checks, made payable to “American Legion Charities” (memo: Jeanette Payne Scholarship) to Jack Rose, 218 N. Lincoln St. Wilmington, OH 45177.

Your support for these aspiring young nursing students is greatly appreciated.

In the front row are Charlie Shoemaker with scholarship winners Brooke Rose, Averi Vance, Cara Vinup and Holly Young with Paul Butler; along with family members and members of V-992. Brooke Rose, Averi Vance, Mike Payne, Steve Payne, Cara Vinup and Holly Young.