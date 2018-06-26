Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (outside of Wal-Mart), 2825 B SR 73 S, Wilmington, June 20. Critical: Container of egg marked with discard date of June 19. Boxes of supplies (straws, etc.) stored in cabinet with open drain under soda fountain. Air gap is not visible at soda fountain drain and food prep sink.

Employee uniforms have holes in shirts. Seal on glass top cover to sandwich make line is separated. Shelf coating is peeling/rust starting in under counter cooler. Protective coating is peeling on Continental reach-in cooler, needs removed. Light bulb nonworking in Norlake reach-in cooler. Pink residues accumulated on ice dispenser at soda fountain machine. Purses and keys stored on food storage shelf. Door seal at exit door is damaged (does not allow door to seal). Food debris accumulated on floor under equipment at baking center. Food debris accumulated on floor in walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: July 6.

• Subway (outside of Wal-Mart), 2855 B SR 73 S, Wilmington, June 20. Complaint. Complaint received June 19 alleging that employee making sandwiches had rash on her arms and was laying them on counter where they make sandwiches. Investigated complaint June 20. Spoke to general manager; employees are aware not to work with wounds and/or drainage from wounds. Person in charge commented arms are not placed on work surfaces and that typically long sleeves are worn if skin conditions are present. At time of visit did observe employee with redness on arms. Did not observe open wounds or drainage. Please use good judgment with the use of long-sleeved shirts. The main goal is to protect food, equipment and food prep areas from contamination.

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, June 21. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington, June 21. Chest freezer in back room, top inside coming apart and held together with tape.

• Roberts Arena, SR 730, Wilmington, June 21. Complaint. Complaint regarding maggots on counter and floor of cafe. Facility was closed when I arrived. Sign said pizza to be served in Paddock Club at 3 p.m. (purchased from outside source). Extermital treated 3 times today. Garbage cans along outside wall may be source. Moving trash cans to different area. Suggested cleaning and sanitizing cans daily and may need to install more fly zappers?

Follow-up: Approx. July 24.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, June 21. No violations at this time. Thank you.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, June 21. Neither employee working behind counter was wearing hair restraints. No verification that anyone at this facility is Class 2 food safety certified. Ice build-up on bottom of 2-condenser unit in walk-in cooler. Wiping cloths lying on counter by hand sink and coffee machine. Inside of microwave behind the counter was dirty. Soda syrup on floor in dry storage area under soda boxes.

Follow-up: Approx. July 19.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, June 20. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• J&D’s Market, 5205 W. SR 22/3, Wilmington, June 20. Currently no employee/manager at this facility with Class 2 food safety certification. Water pooling in bottom of prep cooler and dripping onto floor. (Towels were put in bottom to soak up water, but already soaked from this morning.) Cooler temperature was 55°F. Seal on small white Frigidaire cooler is broken around the door. Large amount of ice build-up on small white fridge. Outside of canister containers in ice cream area were dirty with food debris.

Critical: Sausage on the prep cooler was at 44°F. In the reach-in cooler in the store there was one container of sour cream dated use by June 8 and 2 containers of heavy cream dated use by June 12.

Follow-up: Approx. July 24.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-5.jpg