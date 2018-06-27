Adams Alumni hold annual meeting

ADAMS TWP. — Adams Township Alumni met Saturday evening, May 19 in the township gymnasium.

The evening began at the registration table and moved directly to the punch table where Brenda George Behr, Class of 1960, presided as hostess. It was nice to see so much conversation as the attendees caught up with news and happenings of the past year.

The tables were decorated with lovely begonias, geraniums, gold placemats with the year of 1963 composite picture, and the red alumni books.

President Judy Probasco Sargent, Class of 1961, welcomed everyone to the 2018 Adams Alumni Dinner. Christine Hadley Snyder, class of 1960, gave the blessing before the meal.

The delicious buffet meal, catered by Sams’ Meats and Deli and served by Sherri Sams Collett, was enjoyed by all.

President Sargent thanked Sherri Collett and Brenda Behr for their part in making an enjoyable evening.

Last year Rona Kay Webb Sams announced an upcoming 4-H event with details to be given at a later time.

During the 2018 Alumni evening, Sherri Collett announced the 75th Anniversary of Adams Chiefs Boys 4-H Club is to be held Monday, July 9 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in the Peterson Building 4-8 p.m. and will include displays and refreshments. Sherri said they are asking for pictures that former members might have to share.

President Judy Sargent opened the meeting with the roll call. Honored classes were presented with a red rose and included: Ed Hollingsworth, Class of 1953; and Bill Pond, Gene Caplinger, and Esther Bryan Bussell, Class of 1963.

Herschel Hook, Class of 1944, was the oldest graduate present and received a box of Esther Price candy. Gene Caplinger of Colorado had traveled the furthest and he also received a box of Esther Price candy.

Ron Lea was a past faculty member. He shared the history of his years of teaching and the different schools where he was a member of the faculty.

The minutes were read by acting secretary Betty Kay Georges Gable, Class of 1961 (in the absence of Secretary Bonnie Bevan Estell), and Hesperia Bevan, Class of 1955, gave the treasurer’s report.

A poem “For My Memorial” written by deceased alumni Larry Estell, was read by Brenda Behr in memory of the following deceased Adams graduates: Larry Estell, Class of 1953; Grace Stuckert Nicely, Class of 1945; Virgene Webb Peterson, Class of 1942; William (Bill) Caplinger, Class of 1966; Judith Robb Stoops, Class of 1965; Doris Betty Flint Westby, Class of 1954; and Terry Moore, Class of 1957.

The officers will remain the same for the 2019 alumni dinner.

Vice President Jim Reveal assisted with giving the door prizes that were won by Bill Pond, Carl Hollingsworth, Carol Ann Reveal Shaw, Carl Gamble, Jack Behr, Karen Couch, Herschel Hook, Ed Hollingsworth, Janet Caplinger, Velma Flint, Betty Kay Gamble, and Gene Caplinger. Guests with an “8” on their placemat won the flower on their table.

Others attending that have not been previously named include: Lewis Smith, Janet Burgett, Rick Probasco, Mary Botts, Larry and Patricia Quigley, Pam Pond, Deborah Carman, Dolores Hollingsworth, Bob and Mona Amburgy, C.H. and Betty Hollingsworth, Dale Rodgers, John Adams, Mary Ellen Krisher, Christine and Gene Snyder, and Betty McConough.

Honored graduates of Adams Township were: Front, Esther Bryan Bussell and Herschel Hook; back, Bill Pond, Ed Hollingsworth, and Gene Caplinger. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_adams-alumni.jpg Honored graduates of Adams Township were: Front, Esther Bryan Bussell and Herschel Hook; back, Bill Pond, Ed Hollingsworth, and Gene Caplinger. Courtesy photo