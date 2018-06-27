The Laurels of Blanchester: Care, compassion and community

“I think we are such a unique team. Everybody just pulls together for all the events and to help the community out,” said Misty Branham, Director of Marketing and Administration at the Laurels of Blanchester.

While Branham has only been with the Laurels since January, she has seen what has drawn patients to her new place of employment — a 50-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that provides both short-term and extended-stay care.

“We get a lot of our guests from all over. It’s not just the Blanchester area. We get them from Wilmington, Morrow, Goshen. So, we’re kind of getting them from all around the Blanchester area which is a big growth for us,” said Branham.

Among the services, they have included Dr. Ronald Pedalino, a surgeon in the wound specialty clinic at Clinton Memorial Hospital. He has been providing wound treatment with either wound dressing changes or wound vacuuming by visiting the facility on a monthly basis.

They also help families of potential residents who have any questions in regard to Medicaid and insurance questions, since some don’t know the insurance process of it.

“We are starting that, where they can just call and we can check on insurance to see what they’ll cover for an inpatient stay or outpatient therapy,” she said.

While she has only worked for half a year she was somewhat familiar with the Laurels before joining their staff.

“The one thing I’ve noticed since joining them is they’re big on customer service and they follow through with that,” she said.

In regards to staff, she believes they all do a great job of helping the patients. She said the therapy team does a good job.

According to her, they’ve maintained a steady group of patients for their therapy services, including those who go home still use the outpatient therapy.

Their nursing staff also has much notability, especially when they showed support for nurse Sara Reifenberger who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. They all donned on “Pink for Sara” shirts and collected donations that would cover any medical expenses she had.

The Laurels also continues to support their community by holding three annual events including the Easter Egg Hunt for Putnam Elementary first graders.

The Firecracker July 4th Celebration with a 5k race starting at 8 a.m. All proceeds raised will go to a scholarship for a Blanchester High School senior going into the medical field. At last year’s they raised around $1,500.

In December, their Celebration of Lights will allow locals to buy a tree in honor, memory, or recognition of individuals or groups at $50. Laurels will decorate the tree and plant it for the buyers. The proceeds go to the Glenn Thompson Memorial Fund — named after a former BPD Chief.

The Laurels of Blanchester is located at 839 Cherry Street in Blanchester.

Call 937-783-4911 for more details or visit their website www.laurelsofblanchester.com.