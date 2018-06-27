Firm hired to investigate lawmaker also donated to him

COLUMBUS (AP) — Campaign finance filings show an outside law firm that cleared one of Ohio’s most powerful state lawmakers of a sexual harassment allegation in April gave to the politician’s campaign while the probe was ongoing.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister’s PAC contributed $1,000 to Republican Rep. Bill Seitz in March.

The donation adds to questions surrounding the probe.

The Associated Press reported June 15 that Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office selected Taft to conduct the review and Seitz had worked there 36 years.

DeWine’s office says the firm cleared an internal conflict check. Seitz said he had no role in the hiring.

A watchdog group filed a grievance against Taft with the Ohio Supreme Court’s disciplinary office alleging an ethics violation.

Email messages seeking comment were left for the law firm.