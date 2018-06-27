Brown on DHL: Recovery, but still ripple effects

Shortly after DHL’s 2008 announcement, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) held a town hall event in Wilmington. He recently provided the below comments to the News Journal.

“I’m proud of the work Wilmington has done to get back on its feet and reclaim the Wilmington Air Park as a hub for growth,” said Brown. “I saw firsthand the devastation these jobs losses had on the community and I know folks are still recovering from those ripple effects. I’ll continue to fight for the relief and resources needed to help this community recover.”

Senator Brown’s office also provided this background:

As soon as DHL announced its intention to leave Wilmington, Brown got to work with local and state officials, as well as displaced workers, to help the Wilmington community.

He helped secure federal resources for the Wilmington community as it worked to rebound following DHL’s decision to leave, most notably by helping to successfully push DHL to transfer authority of its air park to the Clinton County Port Authority, urging federal officials to expedite the approval process.

Brown also helped secure millions in federal investment to assist laid-off workers and to provide reemployment services to hundreds of workers affected by layoffs. In addition, Brown led the charge as Wilmington was designated a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) by the U.S. Small Business Administration, increasing the opportunities for businesses and residents of Clinton County.

Brown has continued fighting of Ohio workers and communities like Wilmington, announcing a plan in March to restore the value of work by raising workers’ wages and benefits, giving workers more power in the workplace, making it possible for more workers to save for retirement and encouraging more companies to invest in their work forces.

