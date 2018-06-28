Wilmington’s 4th of July fireworks will be a blast

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is set to present Wilmington’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks sponsored by R+L Carriers.

The event, a tradition since the 1950s, will be held at the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington on Wednesday, July 4th.

The Clinton County Community Band will perform at 9 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Thank you also to event supporter Wilmington Savings Bank.

R+L Carriers is proud to be the official transportation provider for The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial. The life-size mural paintings of the 23-fallen of Lima 3/25 now travel the entire country, rallying the public around one common theme — saluting our military, and their families, who also sacrifice with their commitment.

A Lima Company Memorial, commemorative-wrapped trailer will be available for the public to view. To learn more about the Eyes of Freedom visit: limacompanymemorial.org.

