Heat warnings cause Ohio towns to cancel fireworks shows


TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — It’s going to be too hot for fireworks this weekend, at least for a few Ohio communities.

Organizers of Fourth of July celebrations in Springfield Township and Swanton, both near Toledo, have canceled their Saturday night fireworks shows because of the expected extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat advisories for much of northern Ohio through Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s on Saturday across the top half of the state with humidity that will make temperatures feel like triple digits.

Excessive heat warnings also are in effect in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

