Turning Red, White and Blanchester Blue

BLANCHESTER —The village will be all Red White & Blanchester Blue as the village shows the area how to throw a Fourth of July party.

This year’s annual event presented by the Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce is Tuesday, July 3 from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, July 4 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. in downtown Blanchester when SR 28 will be filled with vendors, food, rides, games, music and more.

Highlights include the big parade on Wednesday and the Rozzi’s fireworks show that evening.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, July 3, 6-9 p.m.

• Karaoke

• Pie-eating contest

• Vendors and crafters

• Food

Wednesday, July 4

• Booths open at 10 a.m.

• Parade starts at 11 a.m. (lineup begins at 9 a.m. at high school)

• Quiet Storm Band noon-6 p.m.

• Inflatables

• Vendors and crafters

• Food

• Games

• Car show (by the Eagles)

• Fireworks by Rozzi’s at dusk at high school

For more information, visit the Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce website www.blanchesterchamber.com.

