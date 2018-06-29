AM Rotary welcomes new president

WILMINGTON — The gavel has been passed.

Melissa Reeder was named the new President of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club during their meeting at the General Denver on Friday. Reeder is taking over for Chuck Watts, who held the position for the past year.

Reeder had previously served as Club Administration Chair.

After being appointed, Reeder said she didn’t come into this new position with predesigned goals except for one.

“My first and utmost goal is, let’s get more members. We need more members,” she said. “I don’t think it’s an unrealistic request to say bring one new member.”

She said if everyone brought in one new member it would take pressure off of members who handle a lot of the club’s tasks.

“It’ll help with projects that overwhelm us sometimes and make us go, ‘I’m not going back to Rotary because it’s just too much work.’ I don’t want to see that,” she said.

She gave reasons why she loves the AM Rotary.

“You guys are fun and you are family,” she said. “And I know we’re going to have a good year because I know each and every one of you will help me.”

The newly appointed Wilmington AM Rotary Club President Melissa Reeder gives a special plaque to exiting president Chuck Watts on Friday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_DSC_0339.jpg The newly appointed Wilmington AM Rotary Club President Melissa Reeder gives a special plaque to exiting president Chuck Watts on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal Officers and Directors of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club. From left, Mary Gibson, Fadi Al-Ghawi, Marian Miller, Past President Chuck Watts, President Melissa Reeder, Brad Reynolds, Pam Lynch, Jarett Roush, and Geoff Ganz. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_DSC_0341.jpg Officers and Directors of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club. From left, Mary Gibson, Fadi Al-Ghawi, Marian Miller, Past President Chuck Watts, President Melissa Reeder, Brad Reynolds, Pam Lynch, Jarett Roush, and Geoff Ganz. John Hamilton | News Journal

