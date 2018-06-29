Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Angilo’s Pizza, 142 Broadway St., Blanchester, June 15. Critical: Person in charge was not able to answer cooking temperature and prevention of cross contamination questions. License holder must have knowledgeable employees. Please provide more training. Disposable to-go containers to place ready-to-eat food are stored above raw chicken breading station. Boxes (open) with pizza liners stored next to mop sink. Can goods, bags of flour, etc. stored on shelf next to mop sink. Relocate food-related items to protect from contamination from dirty mop water, splatter, etc. Ready-to-eat foods missing date marks (cole slaw, ranch, mac & cheese, cheese, etc.). Ready-to-eat foods found with expired dates (sliced ham Jun 7, meatballs June 8, chili sauce April 24, etc.). Employee placing new cupped sauce into existing container storing cupped sauce dated May 29. Open package of Italian deluxe sandwich meat missing date and manufacturer sell-by date was June 11. Dead roach found on floor in dry storage area. Monitor area and/or contact pest control operator. Spray bottle with cleaner missing label. Spray bottles (3) of cleaners stored/hanging on shelf above to-go containers/napkins near register. Bottle of ammonia stored (touching) boxes of pizza liners.

Open energy drink can stored on prep table. Level 2 certification unavailable. Containers storing walnuts, croutons, etc. missing name labels. Thermometer missing in refrigeration units (2) in outdoor storage room. Spatulas found in poor condition/damaged. Several door seals damaged on equipment. Lid cracked on food container storing onions. Food debris under slicer, in Hoshizaki prep cooler and door seals of main pizza make line. Gray plastic coating needs removed in Hoshizaki prep cooler to keep easy to clean. Splatter observed in microwave. Plumbing at prep sink is leaking water into bucket. At arrival, kitchen door was propped open. Exterior openings must be closed to prevent entry of pests. Dust and grease observed on vent hood panels above fryer, wall near fryers. Two wet mops were in a wet box on floor near mop sink/food shelf. Water observed on floor. Gnats observed in area also. Wet mops must be hung up to dry.

Follow-up: June 29.

• Angilo’s Pizza, 142 Broadway St., Blanchester, June 15. Complaint. Complaint received June 11 alleges customer ate fish dinner (cole slaw, french fries, packaged tartar sauce, water) June 10 in evening, and next morning became sick (vomiting/diarrhea). Investigated complaint June 18. Facility has several violations. Second person who dined with complainant did not get ill. No others submitted at this time. Discussed complaint with person in charge. Complaint validity cannot be determined. However, needs to improve food safety practices. Refer to standard inspection of June 18.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville, June 20. Critical: Veggie crumble 45°F, egg 46°F, lasagna 45°F, air temperature 43-45°F (walk-in cooler). Observed mouse droppings near bag in box/juice machine. Clean and monitor area. Contact pest control operator.

Debris observed on floor and under shelving in walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: July 2.

• Cowan Lake Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington, June 20. Follow-up. Nine previous violations corrected. Critical: Sausage gravy 50°F, garlic sauce 51°F, thermometer in unit 56°F. Person in charge relocated foods to other coolers. Equipment may need to be serviced and/or replaced.

Follow-up: July 2

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, June 18. Level 2 certification unavailable.

• We’re Rolling Pretzel Co., 2825 SR 73 W, Wilmington, June 19. Critical: Inside ledge of ice machine is dirty.

Flooring in back room/dry storage is cracked all around ice machine and mop sink.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-6.jpg