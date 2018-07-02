Wilmington announces trash pickup info for all holidays

City trash collection for holidays

The Wilmington Sanitation Department will now be closed on the following national holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Please set your refuse out to the curb by midnight on each holiday to be collected the day after the holiday. For example, place your toters out by midnight on the 4th of July and we will collect it on the 5th. It may be later in the day before your refuse is collected because they will be collecting double routes.

This information was mailed out previously with your utility bill as well. The city thanks you for your patience.

Locals earn Wittenberg honors

Wittenberg University congratulates the following local students who made the spring 2018 dean’s list: Allie Garnai of Wilmington, Sydney Landrum of New Vienna, and James McConnaughey of Lynchburg.