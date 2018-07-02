Noon Rotary changing of the guard

WILMINGTON —Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s restaurant, recently passed the gavel of the Presidency to Dan Evers for the incoming Rotary year.

Schaad recognized the 2017-2018 Board of Directors: Kevin Johnson, Joni Streber, David Wagenseller, Colleen Fear, Dan Evers and Jack Powell.

In recognition of the Rotary Year theme, “Make a Difference”, Bob gave everyone in attendance a theme pin.

Bob then thanked his board and every member of the club, as everyone helped make the past year a successful year.

He noted the many activities that the club was involved in during the past year, most notably the Banana Split Festival, Rotary Golf Outing, 4-Way Speech Contest, RYLA, Interact, Dictionary Project, Students of the Month and Infrastructure to Haiti.

Member Judge Tim Rudduck then installed the 2018-2019 Rotary Officers and Board Members: President Dan Evers, Treasurer Kevin Johnson, Secretary Joni Streber, and Directors Colleen Fear, Kyle Knepp, Katherine Harrison Tigar and Mike Kees

President Evers thanked the club for taking a chance on him because he is very happy to be a Wilmington Rotary member.

The 2018-2019 International Rotary Theme is “Be the Inspiration.”

Evers said, “This club is an inspiration individually and collectively” and he wants the club to “live it big” in this new Rotary year.

From left are Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon, and Dan Evers, President-elect of the club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_IMG_2198.jpg From left are Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon, and Dan Evers, President-elect of the club. Courtesy photo