CCRTA awards scholarships, thanks businesses

The Clinton County Retired Teachers Association on June 20 held their annual auction to raise money for Clinton County students who are going into education.

A huge thank you to the local merchants for their donations: Christian Bookstore, Jen’s Deli, McCoy’s Carwash, Sams Meats, Pot Luck Greenhouse, Equipment Superstore, McDonald’s, Tabitha Speight Massage, McCarty Gardens, Hour Glass Menagerie, The Pattery, Shoppes at the Old Mill, Impressions Created, Davids Drive Store and Lock, Artist Linda Stanforth, Divine Image, Studio Revive Salon, Artistry 1:5 Boutique, Vera Cruz Restaurant and Stephanie’s Restaurant.

Congratulations to our two recipients of the CCRTA Scholarship for 2018-2019.

Shelby Williams from East Clinton High School will be attending Wilmington College, majoring in agriculture education and special education.

Matthew Smith from Wilmington High School will also be attending Wilmington College majoring in exercise science and physical therapy. He is also going to play basketball for the Quakers.

There were 13 applicants this year and all were exceptional candidates. The scholarship committee had a difficult time deciding, but these two amazing young adults shared their passion and enthusiasm for learning. They both had outstanding attendance and were extremely polite! We believe the future of education is in good hands.

The scholarship committee was Joyce Kelly, Chairman, Harry Brumbaugh, Michelle Howell, Rick Kendall and Kathy Vincent.

From left are CCRTA President Maggie Vance, Shelby Williams, Matthew Smith, and Joyce Kelly https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180620_112605942-CCRTA-2018-pic.jpg From left are CCRTA President Maggie Vance, Shelby Williams, Matthew Smith, and Joyce Kelly Courtesy Photo