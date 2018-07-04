‘Earn Your Stripes’ at CMH blood drive

WILMINGTON – CMH Regional Health System is asking donors to help “Build a Better Summer Blood Supply” by supporting their monthly community blood drive Wednesday, July 11 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the conference room next to the hospital cafeteria, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes — Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

The new monthly CMH Regional Health blood drive schedule began in June. It maintains the traditional schedule of every second Wednesday of the month. It also continues to include apheresis for platelet and plasma donations.

Donors can park in the visitors’ parking lot and enter through the main entrance on the lower level.

Welcome desk volunteers can direct you to the conference room on the first floor.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_CMH.jpg