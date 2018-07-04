WHS cheerleaders serving community

WILMINGTON — Being a positive voice on and off the field is the goal of the Wilmington High School cheerleaders.

Over the summer they are volunteering weekly at the Clinton County Humane Society in Wilmington. Squad members are helping with basic care and providing socialization to the animals. The cheerleaders are enjoying their time with the dogs and cats.

Cheerleaders have also donated paper towels to the shelter, currently a much-needed supply, along with cat litter.

Following their assistance at the Clinton County Humane Society, WHS squad members with their parents will volunteer at the Little Miami Half Marathon, helping at aid stations and distributing water to the runners.

In the fall, the girls will be assisting at a special needs soccer game. They also help with Wilmington’s Volley for the Cure event.

In past years, the cheerleaders have spent time caroling to the residents of Ohio Living Cape May during the holidays.

“Part of being a leader is representing one’s team and community well,” said WHS Head Cheer Coach Sheena Henry. “By giving back to our community through volunteer work, the cheerleaders are making a positive impact on others.

“Community service is about helping those around us and putting others before yourself; this is an important lesson for every teammate to learn.”

Ilayna Busch serves as assistant coach, Ashley Davis assists with the squad’s technique and strength training and Jaime Polston contributes to the success of the team as well.

Varsity squad members include Keeley Allen, Abigail Bowman, Mahqgany Collins, Leah Deck, Hannah Gaines, Kylnn Jordan, Olivia Lewis, Erica Preston, Kylie Price, Haley Reynolds and Adysen Watson.

The JV squad consists of Vanessa Addison, Bre Barnett, Elizabeth Custis, Elizabeth Grimes, Lani Mayer, Courtney Parker, Baylee Sedam and Makenzie Sweetman.

Squad members chose their 2018-19 motto, “Stay positive, work together, make it happen.”

In an effort to make the school year successful, WHS cheerleaders will hold several fundraisers, including camps for middle and elementary school cheerleaders, a car wash, their third annual cornhole tournament at Buffalo Wild Wings, and several others.

The cheerleaders are hoping to raise funds for upcoming camps they wish to attend, to buy tumbling mats, along with other needs.

If you would like to make a donation to the WHS cheerleaders, please contact Coach Henry at the high school.

Upcoming for the WHS cheerleaders will be their home UCA cheer camp July 27-30.

Volunteering at the Clinton County Humane Society is one of many projects for the WHS cheerleaders. Along with a new canine friend are, from left, Lani Mayer, Adysen Watson, Courtney Parker and Hannah Gaines. The WHS cheerleaders recently held a car wash fundraiser, at which WHS athletic trainer Kelly Veidt brought all three of her family's cars in support of the squad. From left are Lani Mayer, Keeley Allen, Bre Barnett and Elizabeth Grimes. WHS cheerleaders have made some new feline friends while volunteering at the Clinton County Humane Society. From left are Adysen Watson, Hannah Gaines and Courtney Parker.