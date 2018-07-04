Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 25 and June 29:

• Brandy Boling, 35, of Martinsville, domestic violence, violating a protection order, sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Boling must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and reside outside Clinton County for two years.

• William Coates, 49, of Wilmington, domestic violence, hit-skip, O.V.I., sentenced to 240 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 27, 2018 to June 26, 2019, fined $1,575, assessed $375 court costs. Coates must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must consume no alcohol/drugs of abuse. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted July 12. An improper backing violation and an open container charge were dismissed.

• Kearra Redmon, 23, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days in jail), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Redmon must complete 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Cherie McLaughlin, 35, of Wilmington, O.V.I., hit-skip, sentenced to 270 days in jail (267 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 27, 2018 to June 28, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. MacLaughlin must take part in non-reporting probation, must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse, and must commit no further offenses for two years. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. ALS vacated.

• Tarah Whaley, 29, of Wilmington, dangerous drugs, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 249 days in jail, fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. An additional drug instrument possession charge, along with two drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed.

• Thomas Heywood II, 27, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 360 days in jail (350 days suspended), fined 2,000, assessed $250 court costs. Heywood must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $500 in restitution.

• Aaron Miller, 35, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from June 25, 2018 to June 24, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 10 with yellow tags and ignition interlock device. Additional charges of O.V.I., O.V.I.-high test, and going 42 in a 35 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Timothy Barnes, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 27, 2018 to June 26, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Barnes must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. A fictitious registration violation, a no operator’s license charge, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Samantha Pike, 23, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 27, 2018 to June 26, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Pike must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 12, 2018. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Travis Spurlock, 39, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. Spurlock must not commit any further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, complete 24 hours of community service, and must write a letter of apology to the Sabina Police Chief. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Shelby Bell, 21, of Harveysburg, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Bell must take part in supervised probation.

• Hunter Myers, 20, of Pataskala, marijuana possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Spurlock must not commit any further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Nicholas Sanctis, 30, of Columbus, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Sanctis must complete non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Heather Camp, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 16 days in jail, fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. Camp write a letter of apology to the victim. A drug paraphernalia charge and a driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Larry Maddix, 40, of Xenia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Aidan Kelly, 18, of Loveland, forgery, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Bruce Penwell, 21, of Wilmington, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $5, assessed $125 court costs.

• Shaunta Stackman, 34, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Destiny Collins, 18, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Anthony Thompson, 42, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Julie Joyce, 32, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Donald Gildea, 36, of Columbus, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jeffrey Stoops, 50, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. An assault charge was dismissed.

• Joel Adams, 18, of Loveland, attempt to commit a crime, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a forgery charge.

• David Bennington, 36, of Manchester, going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Daniel Taft, 30, of Wilmington, drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, seat belt violation, fined $330, assessed $375 court costs.

• Chelsea Washburn, 20, of Greenfield, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brent Rinehart, 41, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Daniel Fitzpatrick, 32, of Greenfield, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Two drug paraphernalia charges and a obstructing official business charge were dismissed.

• Jarryca Drews, 28, of Lynchburg, trespassing. Sentencing stayed until July 5.

