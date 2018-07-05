Wilmington Church of the Nazarene at 2193 Wayne Road in Wilmington. The church’s mission includes “Guided by the words of Jesus, as recorded in Matthew 22:37-40, we aim to love God and love others. This means that in addition to our weekly worship, we make an effort during the week to serve those outside our church walls.” Small groups meet on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m. and youth group at 6 p.m. Mission Kids is Wednesday at 6 p.m. For more information visit www.wilmingtonnaz.com or call 937-382-8007.

