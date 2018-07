Library Avenue gets repaved in the hot summer sun this week — one of 24 streets in Wilmington’s first ward getting repaved or crack sealing.

Library Avenue gets repaved in the hot summer sun this week — one of 24 streets in Wilmington’s first ward getting repaved or crack sealing. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0402.jpg Library Avenue gets repaved in the hot summer sun this week — one of 24 streets in Wilmington’s first ward getting repaved or crack sealing. John Hamilton | News Journal