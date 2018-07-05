Sheriff’s reports: Cars with guns, drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:13 a.m. on June 22, two Greenfield subjects, a male and a female, were located in a residence at the 10000 block of State Route 73 South in New Vienna that was being remodeled. One of the subjects was found in possession of a firearm. The 34-year-old male was arrested and charged with allegedly defacing identification marks on a firearm and criminal trespass, the 24-year-old female was arrested and charged with alleged criminal trespass. The firearm seized was believed to be made in Serbia.

• At 1:32 a.m. on June 23, deputies responded to the 100 block of Water Street in Clarksville on the report of possible domestic violence. Upon arrival, a 48-year-old Cincinnati female was located with apparent minor injuries. According to the report, the suspect is a sibling of the victim.

• At 4:12 a.m. on June 23, while performing a traffic stop on State Route 68 for a no plate light violation and after getting consent from the driver, suspected Adderall pills were found in the center console of the vehicle.

• At 4:10 p.m. on June 23, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on State Route 28 East after discovering the driver was a wanted subject. According to the report, the vehicle kept accelerating, and this resulted in a pursuit. At one point, the vehicle stopped and pulled over. The driver, a 46-year-old Blanchester male, attempted to leave the vehicle but he complied when ordered to get back in. The driver had a driver under suspension charge. Upon inspecting the vehicle, multiple drug paraphernalia items were found

• At 7:29 p.m. on June 23, while serving a warrant at the 200 block of Old State Road in Clarksville deputies located a bag of marijuana in plain view. Deputies searched the suspect’s car and a loaded handgun with the serial number grounded off.

• At 7:04 a.m. on June 24, a 28-year-old Port William male reported someone broke into his garage at the 100 block of 2nd Street and stole two four wheelers.

• At 10:51 a.m. on June 21, deputies received a report of a missing 37-year-old Wilmington female who was last seen leaving the Sheriff’s Office detention center that day, but no one had heard from her.

• At 4:21 a.m. on June 25, deputies stopped a vehicle at the 2000 block of Gallimore Road in Jamestown for suspicious activity. During the stop, deputies located a bag with a crystal substance, a .22 caliber rifle, and plastic box with .22 caliber rounds.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

