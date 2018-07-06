2 locals on state junior fair board

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is made up of our great state’s best and brightest young leaders, hand-picked to contribute to the success of the Ohio State Fair each year. Selected to represent their respective youth organizations, these students serve on behalf of thousands of students across Ohio.

As ambassadors for 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Farm Bureau, Grange and Tech Ed, they are able to share their experiences and emphasize the value of the Junior Fair with patrons throughout the 12 days of the fair.

Two of this year’s members are Clinton County residents, both representing the FFA: Audrey Heitzman of Blanchester and Andrew Moyer of Wilmington.

The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board, comprised of 16 members ages 16-19, comes together for two weeks of hard work, building enduring friendships and professional relationships along the way. Their personalities and experiences provide a youthful and fun perspective as they fill the roles of welcoming officials at livestock shows, performances, the daily parade and other exhibits.

In addition, the Junior Fair Board serve as Smokey Bear’s courteous assistants, friendly faces during family activities, customer service representatives and enthusiastic companions of our fair’s mascot, Butters D. Cow.

Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler said, “The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board members are honored for their previous accomplishments and demonstration of leadership skills by being selected to serve on the Junior Fair Board. Through this experience, they will expand their leadership development and give back to the state of Ohio.”

The 2018 Ohio State Fair is July 25-Aug. 5.