Fair skies for fair days: ’18 Clinton County Fair gets underway Saturday

WILMINGTON — Saturday’s opening day for the 2018 Clinton County Fair is expected to be a beautiful one with plenty of sun, but more tolerable temperatures than we’ve experienced lately.

Along with Opening Day and a full slate of events and activities set for the next eight days, Tuesday is a big day for the fair — it’s Senior Citizens Day (seniors ages 60 and up are admitted free) as well as Veterans Day (veterans are admitted free).

Some of the highlights of the Junior Fair and Senior Fair schedules through Monday include:

JUNIOR FAIR

Saturday, July 7

10 a.m. Horse Show

5 p.m. Dairy Goat Show, Goat Breeding Show/Championship

6 p.m. Cloverbud Cooking Challenge

6:30 p.m. Cooking Challenge, Sewing Challenge

Sunday, July 8

10 a.m. Horse Show

1 p.m. Swine Breeding Show/Championship

5 p.m. King & Queen & Species Queen Recognition

5:15 p.m. Style Revue/Clothing Awards; Family & Consumer Sciences/General Awards

Monday, July 9

9 a.m. Chicken Market Show/Showmanship

Noon. Cat Show, Pet Rabbit & Small Animals Show

4 p.m. Market Lamb & Production Ewe Showmanship

4-8 p.m. Adams Chiefs 4-H Club 75th Celebration

6:30 p.m. Beef Showmanship

SENIOR FAIR

Saturday, July 7

9 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull/Garden Tractor Pull

11 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

1 p.m. Glenn Parks, Banjo entertainment from the Jazz Age ’til now

6:30 p.m. Open Steer, Heifer, Feed Calf Show

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

7 p.m. Acoustic Night Talent Search

Sunday, July 8

4 p.m. Harness Racing

7 p.m. Bible Baptist Church service with preaching by Pastor Josh Dixon and gospel music by the VanGundy Family and Real Faith

Monday, July 9

4 p.m. Harness Racing

7 p.m. Locust Creek Band

Tuesday, July 10

Senior Citizens Day/Veterans Day

5 p.m. Open Swine Show

5 p.m. Baked Goods Auction

6 p.m. Veterans Ceremony

8 p.m. The Van-Dells, “A spectacular tribute to ’50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll”

For more information, visit clintoncountyfair.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_stuffed-1.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_wristband.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_reaching-for-ride.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_bag.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_harness.jpg.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_scrubbing.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_tractor-unload.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_ready-to-serve.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal

’18 Clinton County Fair gets underway