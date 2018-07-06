Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 25. Complaint: Critical; received complaint regarding sanitation throughout facility. Shelves under celery not clean and shelves had moisture and debris on them. Food being offered as samples in front of seafood area not hot. Vegetable areas cleaned at least once every month per manager.

No Level 2 food safety certification available. Cup being used as a scoop. In reach-in freezer section, there are 2 sections in ice cream and front display not working. Hand sink in deli is loose. Dishwasher in deli is still not working. Hobart freezer in deli has extreme ice build-up. Hobart freezer in seafood department has ice build-up, ice collecting on crab legs box and is leaking water onto floor. Mildew on ceiling of walk-in freezer in Clicklist area. Standing water on floor under prep table in deli. Gnats flying around in deli by 3-compartment sink and bakery area. Chipped floor tile in deli by chicken warmer. Chipped flooring in front of deep fryers in deli. Floor is dirty along wall in deli behind trash. Cove tiles stacked behind oven in bakery. Light out in bakery walk-in freezer. Mops stored head down on floor. Light out in milk walk-in cooler. Men’s restroom out of order in front of store. Floors throughout facility are dirty/stained.

Critical: Sanitizer level in 3-compartment sink not registering when checked by manager.

Follow-up: Approx. July 24.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, June 26. Water dripping from ceiling in walk-in cooler onto the floor. Two lights out in reach-in beverage cooler. Door seal broken on walk-in cooler in kitchen. Inside of microwave in kitchen is dirty. Trash on floor of beverage walk-in. Cracked floor tile in front of door to beverage cooler. Cove molding coming off in front of reach-in cooler doors. Mops are stored head down in bucket. Cracked floor tile in front of deep fryers. Two towels lying on counter in kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. July 31.

• Angilo’s Pizza, 142 Broadway St., Blanchester, June 29. Follow-up. Eight previous violations corrected. Level 2 certification unavailable. Disposable to-go containers for ready-to-eat foods stored above raw chicken breading station. Several door seals damaged on equipment (5 units).

Follow-up: July 30.

• New China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, June 28. Follow-up. Five previous violations corrected. There are cracked floor tiles throughout the facility. The floor under prep table is soft and starting to give. Some towels on the counter in the kitchen and on prep tables. Towels must be stored in sanitizer solution.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 28. Complaint: Person complained they ate 2 crunchy taco supremes on June 27 at 11 a.m. and 6 hours later had vomiting and diarrhea. Checked all temperatures of all ingredients. (All OK). All foods are timed and dated when they are put on the line. Cold items, once pulled from walk-in cooler are held for no more than 8 hours in bottom of prep cooler. Taco shells are held in warmer cabinet for no more than 12 hours before they are discarded. All products were stored properly in walk-in cooler and dry storage area. No issues at this time.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 N, Wilmington, June 28. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Freezer door and seal still frosted and not working properly. Contacted Pilot, shown email stating doors are built in Minnesota and will take 3-4 weeks.

• McCoy’s Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Road, Wilmington, June 26. Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

