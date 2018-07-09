2018 Clinton County Fair Horse Show

For the Wayne Smith Memorial Championship Showmanship Trophy at the 2018 Clinton County Fair, from left are winner Brooklyn Dobyns, Horse Queen Kori Kile, and Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall.

For Showman of Showmen who will represent horses in the 2018 Clinton County Fair Grapevine competition, from left are winner Brooklyn Dobyns, Horse Queen Kori Kile, and Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall.

For the Shelia Sites Hunter Over Fences Memorial Trophy, from left are Jeff Sites, Megan (Sites) Shigley, Weston Shigley, Chelsea (Sites) Cummings, and 2018 winner Adrian Jones.

For the Ed Reed Memorial Contesting Trophy, from left are winner Brody Fisher, Horse Queen Kori Kile, and Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall.

Janet and Frank Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Trophy winner is Brooklyn Dobyns.

Morgan Lefeld on her horse Steppings all the Rave. Morgan won the Easy Gaited High Point Trophy.

For the Roger Walker Memorial Equitation Trophy, from left are winner Kori Kile, who also won this award last year, and Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall.

Sabina Saddle and Spur Pleasure class winner is Halie Harner.