Fair cooking, sewing challenges held

Placing in the Cooking Challenge in the beginner class are, along with the event queen from left in the front row, Family Consumer Sciences Queen Carrie Robinson, Kensey Parker, Mallory Thomason, Audrey Wilson and Georgia Black; and from left in the back row, Mercy Persing and Caleb Brown.

Pictured for the Cooking Challenge in the intermediate class are from left Family Consumer Sciences Queen Carrie Robinson, and ribbon-winners Jenna Hanlon, Jozie Jones, Nathan Foster and Bradley Brown, as well as Junior Fair Poultry Queen Myah Jones.

Honor Persing, center, won the advanced class in the Cooking Challenge. She is joined from left by Family Consumer Sciences Queen Carrie Robinson and Junior Fair Poultry Queen Myah Jones.

From left in the beginner class of the Sewing Challenge are Kensey Parker, Patience Persing and Mercy Persing, joined by Family Consumer Sciences Queen Carrie Robinson.

Winning the intermediate class of the Sewing Challenge are, right, Jenna Hanlon, joined by Family Consumer Sciences Queen Carrie Robinson..

In the advanced class of the Sewing Challenge the winners are, center, Honor Persing and, right, Courtney Parker. Family Consumer Sciences Queen Carrie Robinson accompanies them at left.