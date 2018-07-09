Fair is all about the kids

This young set of trophy winners is from the Garden Tractor Pull on Saturday. From left are Grayson Rodgers, Sadie Kerns, Luke Hall, Brody Webb and Adron Hale.

Alia Hester, right, smiles for the camera while her kitchen colleague Caidance Latham, left, stays on task during the Cloverbud Cooking Challenge in the Peterson Building Saturday. The two were making a cinnamon bear snack mix, which explains the small pink bears in the center foreground used later for dish presentation. For many more photos from the opening three days of the fair, see inside today’s News Journal and online at wnewsj.com.

Two youngsters show their delight with this year’s offerings in corn dog cuisine.

Kids at the fair enjoy meeting and learning from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Kaden Kimple riding Ditto in one of the Horse Show competitions.

Pygmy Goat Showmanship winners include, from left, Beginner Mallory Thomas, Junior Showman Nikita White, Judge Lisa Bragg, Intermediate Showman Makayla Thompson, Senior & Showman of Showmen Erin Wilson, and Queen Jillian Richardson.