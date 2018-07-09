WGC names Flower Show winners

WILMINGTON — And the winner is … all who attended the Wilmington Garden Club Flower Show!

Each year the Garden Club hosts a Flower Show judged by a certified OAGC (Ohio Association of Garden Clubs) Flower Show Judge.

For years this Flower Show was held during the Clinton County Fair. Although this is the second year away from the fair venue, it was our first year at the First Christian Church on Columbus Street in Wilmington. The space provided the perfect backdrop for this event.

Judging the event was OAGC Flower Show Judge Barbara Myers.

As each specimen was considered, Barb shared her vast knowledge so that we could learn how to improve our gardening skills and produce blue ribbon plants in our own gardens.

The Artistic Design theme this year was “Bee Friendly.” Blue Ribbon winners included:

“Down by the Pond” – Debbie Hirsh; “Garden Path” – Debbie Hirsh; “Yard natives” – Susan Hunt; “Bee Friendly” – Judy Grosvenor; “Look at this” – Annette Redfern and “Pretty as a Picture” – Debbie Hirsh.

Debbie Hirsh won Best in Show for Artistic Design.

In the Container Grown Plants and Special Container categories, first place was awarded to: Pat Gilbert — Flowering Plant and Foliage Plant; Susan Hunt — Cactus; and Ann Lynch — Fairy Garden.

Susan Hunt won Best in Show in the Container Grown category.

Horticulture is an exciting category because it not only encompasses a large section of plants but the gardener never knows what will be available until that morning.

To garden, one must have patience, faith and flexibility, qualities that come into play the day of a Flower Show. It is fun to see what each entrant found growing in their gardens and how, collectively the specimens make a stunning display.

Those taking home first-place ribbons in the Horticulture categories of Roses, Annuals, Biennials or Perennials, Daylily, True Lily, Hosta, Ornamental Leaves and Shrubs were: Ron McKee, Cindy Green, Judy Stopkotte, Mary Thatcher, Carol Davidson, Debbie Hirsch, Susan Hunt, Edgar Mongold, and Ann Emmerson.

Debbie Hirsch took the Best in Show ribbon for Horticulture.

For a more complete list of winners and pictures, visit our Facebook page – Wilmington Ohio Garden Club.

The Wilmington Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13 at the Cape May Campus Center. The program will be on African Violets.

We will also remember two long-time club members who we lost this year — Stella Hagemeyer, a member since 1967 who served as club president three times, and Barbara Vance, who also served as president and joined our club in 1961.

Please join us for a meeting if you might be interested in becoming a member.

A colorful award-winner in Artistic Design. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_gcfsver18.jpg A colorful award-winner in Artistic Design. Courtesy photos A bright winner in the Biennials and Perennials (Vase) category. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_gcfs18vase.jpg A bright winner in the Biennials and Perennials (Vase) category. Courtesy photos From left are OAGC Judge Barbara Myers and Best in Show winners Susan Hunt and Debbie Hirsh. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_gcfs18winners.jpg From left are OAGC Judge Barbara Myers and Best in Show winners Susan Hunt and Debbie Hirsh. Courtesy photos Garden Club member Ann Lynch and daughter Pam enjoy the show. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_gcfsannandpam.jpg Garden Club member Ann Lynch and daughter Pam enjoy the show. Courtesy photos