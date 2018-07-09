WPD reports: Investigates a variety of thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At noon, July 3, a 28-year-old male reported he had $450 stolen from him through fraud. The victim stated he received calls advising him he was pre-approved for a $3,000 loan through the Federal Reserve Bank. He advised he sent $450 through Google Play Cards. He later realized it was a scam, contacted Google who advised they would reimburse him if he made a police report and had his receipts. He gave the police the two numbers he received.

• At 3:43 p.m. on July 3, police began an investigation into a breaking and entering at a storage facility on Davids Drive. Among the items stolen were $6,000 worth of Lularoe merchandise, a 55-inch Smart TV, a full-size mattress, $100 worth of antiques, a mattress topper, bedding, and a 1978 Fender Stratocaster electric guitar.

• At 8:31 p.m. on July 3, police responded to a store on Progress Way after multiple juveniles were detained for theft. The items listed as stolen include three items listed as “alcohol”, four “face mask” items, two pairs of basketball shorts, and two sets of underwear.

• Police responded to a vehicle accident at 3:56 a.m. on July 6 on State Route 134 South. Upon arrival, authorities found the vehicle had flipped onto its roof, was on fire and with the driver, a 26-year-old Hillsboro male, still in the vehicle. Another driver had stopped to assist the office in trying to get the driver out. The driver had his foot stuck between the steering wheel and dashboard. A Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy showed up and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. The Wilmington Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol had arrived and handled the crash from there.

• At 4:26 a.m. on July 2, police responded to the 300 block of North Mulberry Street on a property damage report. According to the report, a 43-year-old female resident advised she received a message around 3:30 a.m. from a male subject. Shortly after, she heard what she thought was the back door slamming. She checked it and found no one but noticed the curtains were messed up. When she attempted to fix them a rock fell on the floor along with some glass. The messagestated, “this (expletive) hurt sm tn. This ah b my last message for.”

• At 1:38 a.m. on July 2, police received a report of a Wilmington male had items stolen from a store on East Main Street. Police managed to collect a backpack with personal effects that belonged to the suspect.

• At 9:43 a.m. on July 2, a 31-year-old female reported that it appeared someone rummaged through her vehicle at the 500 block of Bernice Street. According to the victim, $25 as missing.

• At 1:46 p.m. on July 2, police began an investigation into an alleged domestic assault that took place on North Mulberry Street. A 51-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 6:49 p.m. on July 2, a 51-year-old male was charged with alleged assault and unlawful restraint at the 300 block of North Mulberry Street. A 20-year-old female is listed as a victim.

• At 12:35 a.m. on July 3, a 55-year-old female reported she saw multiple subjects climbing the fence at her residence at the 300 block of Columbus Street. Four suspects are listed — three males ages 31, 23, and 26, and a 54-year-old female. All four are from Wilmington.

• At 8:28 p.m. on July 3, police responded to a property damage report at the 200 block of Doan Street. A 27-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 11:48 p.m. on July 3, a 24-year-old male reported that his white 2004 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a gas station on East Locust Street. A 34-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:09 p.m. on July 4, the police K9 unit assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on South South Street. According to the report, the vehicle had an odor of marijuana and the 33-year-old Goshen male driver said there was a gram of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. Along with the marijuana they also found a marijuana smoking pipe and a metal grinder.

• A 33-year-old Wilmington female and a 40-year-old Lynchburg male were arrested during a traffic stop on Creekside Drive in Wilmington. Both suspects had warrants out for them on theft charges.

• Police arrested a 55-year-old male for criminal trespass and theft at a gas station on South South Street at 4:04 a.m. on July 5.

• At 11:37 a.m. on July 5, police received a report of a theft from a business on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the victim is a 45-year-old female, and the items stolen included an Amazon tablet and a Dell laptop. Both items had since been recovered. Police are continuing with the investigation with a 47-year-old male as a suspect.

• At 7:46 p.m. on July 5, police responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on the report of a possible overdose. Police made contact with the caller and another subject. Police then observed a 39-year-old male “shadow boxing, rolling on the ground, and staring at the ground.” EMS arrived and checked with the suspect who denied taking narcotics except for smoking marijuana. The subject denied medical attention, advised he was fighting an infection and was sleepwalking. Police gave the suspect a court summons for disorderly conduct after he changed his mind and wanted to be taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• At 5:44 p.m. on July 6, police responded to a store on Progress Way for a theft that occurred on July 4, and while obtaining information, three subjects entered the store and attempted a theft. The three subjects were stopped, detained and transported to the jail. The three were a 47-year-old a Cincinnati female, a 55-year-old Xenia male, and a 24-year-old female also from Xenia. The two females were charged with two counts of alleged theft, and the male was charged with two counts of complicity.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

