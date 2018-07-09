On Monday, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert introduced the 2018 Clinton Community fellows to the Clinton County commissioners. The Clinton Community Fellows program works to retain young leaders in this community. During their summer fellowships, the emerging young leaders are matched with projects that serve local businesses, non-profits and local government, allowing the fellows to work side-by-side with local professionals. The program was founded in 2009. From left in the front row are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, fellows Sydni McGee from Wilmington and Ali Dooley from Wilmington, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley and Stuckert; and from left in the back row are fellows Ty Snarr from Wilmington and Bethany Brausch from Clarksville, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed.

