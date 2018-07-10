Antique tractor pull winners

Winners in the Antique Tractor Pull Show at the Clinton County Fair are Jerry Salisbury from Blanchester, Nick Rodgers from Blanchester, John Pierson from Midland, Tim Alexander from Sabina, Ryan Black from Winchester, Jeff Metzger from Blanchester, and Brandon Atley from Xenia.

Winners in the Antique Tractor Pull Show at the Clinton County Fair are Jerry Salisbury from Blanchester, Nick Rodgers from Blanchester, John Pierson from Midland, Tim Alexander from Sabina, Ryan Black from Winchester, Jeff Metzger from Blanchester, and Brandon Atley from Xenia. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_antique_tractor.jpg Winners in the Antique Tractor Pull Show at the Clinton County Fair are Jerry Salisbury from Blanchester, Nick Rodgers from Blanchester, John Pierson from Midland, Tim Alexander from Sabina, Ryan Black from Winchester, Jeff Metzger from Blanchester, and Brandon Atley from Xenia. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal