‘Mamma Mia!’ tickets going fast

Reminiscing about their wild, younger days are, from left, the trio of Gina Beck (Rosie), Tricia Heys (Donna) and Cherie Cooper-Darragh (Tanya), who have gathered on a Greek island for the wedding of Donna’s daughter. Tickets for the hottest show in town are dwindling to a precious few as Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre’s production of the musical, “Mamma Mia!,” is set to open Thursday night. Show dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. A very limited number of tickets remain for Thursday, Friday and Sunday’s performances while the audience for Saturday’s show also is filling quickly. All seats are $15 and reservations can be made by calling the Theatre Box Office at 937-481-2267 weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Reminiscing about their wild, younger days are, from left, the trio of Gina Beck (Rosie), Tricia Heys (Donna) and Cherie Cooper-Darragh (Tanya), who have gathered on a Greek island for the wedding of Donna’s daughter. Tickets for the hottest show in town are dwindling to a precious few as Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre’s production of the musical, “Mamma Mia!,” is set to open Thursday night. Show dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. A very limited number of tickets remain for Thursday, Friday and Sunday’s performances while the audience for Saturday’s show also is filling quickly. All seats are $15 and reservations can be made by calling the Theatre Box Office at 937-481-2267 weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_MammaMia-3women.jpg Reminiscing about their wild, younger days are, from left, the trio of Gina Beck (Rosie), Tricia Heys (Donna) and Cherie Cooper-Darragh (Tanya), who have gathered on a Greek island for the wedding of Donna’s daughter. Tickets for the hottest show in town are dwindling to a precious few as Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre’s production of the musical, “Mamma Mia!,” is set to open Thursday night. Show dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. A very limited number of tickets remain for Thursday, Friday and Sunday’s performances while the audience for Saturday’s show also is filling quickly. All seats are $15 and reservations can be made by calling the Theatre Box Office at 937-481-2267 weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Courtesy photo