Clinton County Sheriff’s: Assaults, thefts reported

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Antioch Road in reference to a report of a disorderly female who had doused the house in lighter fluid and was threatening to burn the residence down. According to the report, the suspect is the spouse of the victim — a 38-year-old male.

• At 6:17 p.m. on June 24, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cline Road in Sabina in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowner, a 56-year-old female, who stated several items were removed from her barn. The report lists a Skil belt sander, a SpeedAir air compressor, and a Stihl weed eater as the items stolen.

• Deputies responded to a burglary call at the 1200 block of Anderson Road in Wilmington at 3:39 a.m. on June 30. The unnamed suspect was arrested at the scene. According to the report, the suspect is the boyfriend of the victim, a 48-year-old female resident.

• At 7:25 p.m. on June 30, while serving arrest warrants at the 900 block of West Main Street in Wilmington, deputies also confiscated 0.5 grams of marijuana, an unknown white substance, and an unknown crystal-like solid substance.

• At 8:45 p.m. on July 1, deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block Hiatt Road in Clarksville on a domestic dispute call. According to the report, the 40-year-old Wilmington male victim advised that his step-son had driven his vehicle without a valid license. When the suspect returned, he got into a physical altercation with the victim. The victim had suffered apparent minor injuries.

• At 10:31 p.m. on July 1, a 23-year-old New Vienna female filed a telecommunication harassment and aggravated menacing report. The suspect is a known subject to the victim.

• At 12:50 a.m. on July 2, deputies responded to the 200 block of East Main Street in Clarksville to do a welfare check. According to the report, deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia including a bag of “green leafy substance.”

• Deputies responded to the 1-99 block of Baker Drive in New Vienna on an assault report at 5:27 a.m. on July 2. The report lists a 37-year-old female resident as the victim, who had apparent minor injuries. The suspect is a known subject to the victim.

• At 1 p.m. on July 5, deputies received a report of a burglary at the 100 block of North Broadway Street in Midland. According to the report, an LG Styler 3 cell phone and a Sony 32” smart TV were stolen from a 46-year-old female

• At 7 p.m. on July 5, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Jenkins Road in Wilmington on a welfare check on a 64-year-old female. The female was found deceased. The report indicates she had injuries but no specifics. A death investigation is underway.

• At 2:39 a.m. on July 6, during a traffic stop on State Route 73 South near McCoy Road in Wilmington for a no tail light/broken tail light violation, the driver was arrested on an O.V.I. and loaded handgun possession charges. Additional drugs and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

• At 9:30 a.m. on July 7, a 59-year-old Hillsboro male advised someone removed his maroon 1998 Suzuki 1200 S Bandit motorcycle from his barn at the 1400 block of Thorpe Road in Sabina.

• At 4:10 p.m. on July 7, a complaint was filed on a young male subject seen rolling marijuana paper in the grandstands at the fair.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of State Route 72 North in Sabina at 9:21 p.m. on July 7 on a possible domestic. According to the report, a 32-year-old Hillsboro female advised that the father of their child had punched her in the face.

• At 12:25 p.m. on July 8, a 26-year-old Cuba female reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The report indicated the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 1:25 p.m. on July 8, a 64-year-old Wilmington male advised that around 2:30 a.m. on Beechwood Lane, someone driving a four-door light blue SUV stole a 10-foot white 1997 box trailer. The trailer was converted into a sleeping camper.

