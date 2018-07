Rabbit Show winners

All the Rabbit Show trophy winners: From left are Ethan Dickey-Hall, Emily Goodwin, Carolyn Koch, Rose Hall, Jayden Doyle, Conner Cook (back), Eli Caldwell, Melanie Harner, Judge Dr. Chris Hayhow (back), Addison Beckett, and Morgan Wiget.

Grand and Reserve 4-H Rabbit winners: From left are 2018 Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall, Grand Champion Jayden Doyle, and Reserve Champion Morgan Wiget.

Grand and Reserve Fryers winner: From left are 2018 Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall with Grand and Reserve Champion exhibitor Melanie Harner.

Showmanship winners: From left are Senior and Grand Champion Overall Ethan Dickey-Hall, Intermediate and Reserve Champion Overall Addison Beckett, and Junior winner Rose Hall.

All the Rabbit Show trophy winners: From left are Ethan Dickey-Hall, Emily Goodwin, Carolyn Koch, Rose Hall, Jayden Doyle, Conner Cook (back), Eli Caldwell, Melanie Harner, Judge Dr. Chris Hayhow (back), Addison Beckett, and Morgan Wiget. Elizabeth Clark | For The News Journal

Grand and Reserve 4-H Rabbit winners: From left are 2018 Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall, Grand Champion Jayden Doyle, and Reserve Champion Morgan Wiget. Elizabeth Clark | For The News Journal

Grand and Reserve Fryers winner: From left are 2018 Jr. Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall with Grand and Reserve Champion exhibitor Melanie Harner. Elizabeth Clark | For The News Journal

