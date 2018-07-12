East Clinton works at building TRUST

East Clinton’s Project TRUST counselors spent the day of July 9 at Camp Kern learning about the importance of teamwork and support.

This event was scheduled to help the PT counselors build community and trust with one another so that they can better support the middle schoolers at the upcoming Project TRUST camps.

Project TRUST is all about stepping out of your bubble to help others and test your own limits. Our counselors were put in position to step outside of their own comfort zones. The counselors were reminded by Camp Kern Staff that with the right support any goal can be achieved.

In addition, no matter if you were the individual completing the task or if you were the support person who provided the needed “boost” for the task, both offered a significant sense of accomplishment!

EC Project TRUST is slated to attend two camps during the 2018-19 school year, the first of which is scheduled for mid-November. If you would like to support this program please contact Steven.sodini@eastclinton.org.

Non-verbal communication skills at work as the team must arrange by birthdate without talking or stepping off of the log. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_image4.jpeg Non-verbal communication skills at work as the team must arrange by birthdate without talking or stepping off of the log. Courtesy photos The PT counselors give Alex Hughes the needed support to climb over “the wall.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_image1.jpeg The PT counselors give Alex Hughes the needed support to climb over “the wall.” Courtesy photos