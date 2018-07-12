Lawyer: Stormy Daniels ‘rattled’ after arrest

COLUMBUS (AP) — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actress is “traumatized and rattled” after she was arrested at an Ohio strip club.

Michael Avenatti says Daniels is leaving the state after charges against her were dismissed Thursday afternoon.

Avenatti says she was performing Wednesday night in Columbus when several women asked if she would put her chest near their faces.

He said Daniels was on her tour bus after the event when officers knocked on the door and said they were arresting her.

Police said Daniels was arrested after touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of the law known as the Community Defense Act.

Prosecutors dropped the charges Thursday. Court papers said the law couldn’t be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club.

Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He said Thursday afternoon in a tweet he was pleased prosecutors dropped the charges and thanked them for their professionalism.

The law refers to someone “who regularly appears nude or seminude” at a club.

Messages were left with the Columbus city prosecutor’s office seeking comment.

Columbus police say the arrest of Daniels was part of a long-term human trafficking investigation.

They say they learned of illegal activity at city adult clubs last fall.

Police said Thursday they’ve made numerous arrests under a law regarding illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business. They didn’t immediately provide the number of arrests.

Police say two other women were arrested along with Daniels early Wednesday. They identified them as Miranda Panda of Marion, Ohio, and Brittany Walters of Pickerington in suburban Columbus.

