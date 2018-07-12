Chamber: Safety Council participation cuts workers’ comp rate

WILMINGTON — The enrollment period deadline is July 31 for new Safety Council members interested in qualifying for a rebate up to 4 percent on workers’ compensation premiums. The rebate offer excludes self-insuring employers or state agencies.

Employers must meet all rebate program eligibility requirements to be eligible for any rebate. Employers not in a group-experience or group-retrospective program can earn a 2 percent participation rebate for meeting eligibility requirements and an additional 2 percent performance bonus rebate for reducing frequency or severity by 10 percent or remain at zero.

Employers enrolled in a group-experience program qualify only for calculation of the 2 percent performance bonus rebate. Employers enrolled in a group-retrospective program qualify only for a 2 percent participation rebate.

To receive a 2 percent rebate, local companies must meet four criteria:

• Join the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council no later than July 31.

• Send a representative to at least 10 meetings between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. Meetings always include lunch and a 40- to 45-minute safety-related program.

• Submit two safety reports for the 2018 calendar year.

• Have the chief executive officer (or highest-ranking on-site management person) attend one meeting between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

To join the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council or for information, visit www.hfcsafetycouncil.com or contact Dessie Rogers at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or info@hfcsafetycouncil.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Wilmington-Chamber-logo.jpg