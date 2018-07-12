Whatcha lookin’ at? More fair photos, of course

Advisor Cindy Wallace, left, and Blake Wheeler gives the pampered pooch Rocky a brushing before he goes on at the Dog Obedience, Showmanship & Skillathon at the Clinton County Fair on Thursday.

The colorful and informative booth of the 4-H Udder Club at the 2018 Clinton County Fair

Families enjoy relaxing at dinnertime among the many campers at the fairgrounds.

Cameron Young and Cole Fickert during a long day of serving up tacoritos for Curtis Concessions.

The East Clinton FFA display in the Junior Fair Building.

Quacking up at the fair.

These goats are dressed with nowhere to go.

The Van Zants of Martinsville enjoy dinner at the fair.

Six girls from Wilmington ham it up for the camera.

Autumn Smith gives Puggles a good brushing before he’s judged at the Dog Obedience, Showmanship & Skillathon Awards at the Clinton County Fair on Thursday.

Umbrella hats are in style this week at the county fair admissions gate on Nelson Avenue. Aaron Moss, right, said the headgear keeps him somewhat cooler. He seemed more keen on a second purpose. As he put it, he’s wearing the wide hat to “keep the sun from baking the tater.” His co-worker Aaron Crawford, left, said if it rains, the umbrella hat also will help keep the paper money they handle dry.

Haley Wheeler’s dog Candy gets looked at by Showmanship Judge Clara Selle at the Dog Obedience, Skillathon at the Clinton County Fair on Thursday.

Whittley shows her best side for the camera.