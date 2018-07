In Showman of Showman for Goats, from left are Judge Jason Brashear, Intermediate winner Jaden Snyder, and Goat Queen Lillian Richardson.

For Goat Showmanship winners, from left are Beginner Kaiden Smith, Junior Landree Stump, Judge Jason Brashear, Intermediate Jaden Snyder, Senior & Sweepstakes Representative Shelby Williams, and Goat Queen Lillian Richardson.

