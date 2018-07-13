Director details library moving forward

WILMINGTON — Joe Knueven, Executive Director of the Wilmington Public Library, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant.

Knueven is a past member of the Germantown Rotary Club, where he served as President and as Secretary. He has lived in Southwest Ohio all of his life and has been in the library business for over 20 years.

Knueven shared that visitors to the library would find the things one might expect at a library – books, tapes, research capabilities, etc. Additionally, the library has many more opportunities and services, such as Wi-Fi, audio books, public computers and more.

The library has many solid programs. It also will be adding/expanding its options and services to enhance the customer experience.

Construction has begun on improving the front entrance and steps to improve safety and curb appeal. A new phone system has been purchased enabling callers to reach a live person instead of an automated system.

Initiatives are being explored that will allow the library and staff to be out in the community more. It serves all of Clinton County – and beyond – and is looking for ways to reach out to the townships throughout the area.

Inspired by the new Rotary Theme for 2018-2019, Knueven noted that all of us are Community Leaders. We represent this community to individuals locally and around the world. It is a duty to maintain high standards in our businesses and to promote truth and fairness. We are the Inspiration.

In answer to questions from members Knueven stated there is no good outlet for books that no one wants.

Also, bookmobiles no longer circulate, but, bookmobiles might be a good way to reach into the community so options such as that may be explored again. The books in boxes at the park are not from the library, but again it might be a good outreach program.

From left are Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Joe Knueven, Executive Director of the Wilmington Public Library. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_IMG_2203.jpg From left are Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Joe Knueven, Executive Director of the Wilmington Public Library. Courtesy photo