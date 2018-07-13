A look around the 2018 fair

A couple exhibitors show pigs at the 2018 Junior Fair Market Hog Show on the Clinton County Fairgrounds — a show that last year was canceled due to swine flu being detected in the hog barn. The event this year was well attended, as always.

Amid the swirl of county fair events, Janelle Whitaker, 10, of Clarksville, lands a comfortable chair to read a mystery. The cushioned chair was located at the World Equestrian Center tent.

Brooklyn Hamilton, right foreground, spends some time outside a barn with her livestock project. Brooklyn is a member of the Clinton County Lamb & Livestock 4-H Club.

If you want to see the Clinton County Beef Show, temporarily you can perch on a railing to see better.

In the foreground, two Cloverbuds appear a bit concerned about their prospects for winning as they take part in a butter-shaking competition. From left in the foreground are Wyatt and Mason Beekman.

From left during the butter-shaking contest are Elijah Danku, while teammate Emmie Danku suggests it’s time for Elijah to hand off the bottle to her.

Kids take a break from the heat by playing cornhole near the main stage at the Clinton County Fair on Friday.

Jacob Lansing, left, and Halee Hill take their shots at cornhole during the Clinton County Fair on Friday.

Using common household items such as paper plates, colored paper and glue, Cloverbuds made chickens Friday at the county fair. From left are Hope Brelsford, Mackenzie Strong, Zen Trimble, and Lily Brelsford.