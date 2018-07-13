Fair brings tears of joy and pizza smiles

Liz Schiff, 13, center foreground facing camera, cries with joy after her steer captures the title of reserve grand champion market beef in the Clinton County Junior Fair. For many more fair photos, see inside today’s News Journal and online at wnewsj.com.

The scorching July afternoon heat brought about the cancellation of this year’s Clinton County Fair 4-H/FFA Olympics, but that didn’t mean all participants and attendees didn’t have a good time. Everyone was treated to a pizza party instead, courtesy of Generations Pizza and Donatos Pizza, while enjoying soft drinks and playing some cornhole.

Tug-of-war generally involves a long rope, but in the Livestock Expo Center this week it was a small stuffed giraffe that was getting its already long neck pulled in both directions. Clockwise from left foreground are Jada Current, Addi Beckett, Kailyn Mason, Lexi Stern, and Lilly Stern.

Everyone was treated to a pizza party instead, courtesy of Generations Pizza and Donatos Pizza, while enjoying soft drinks and playing some cornhole. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_5-kids-eat-pizza.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_7-kids-in-green.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_2-boys-eat-pizza.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_mouth-full-o-pizza.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_girl-plays-cornhole.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_more-posing-with-pizza.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_8-kids-pizza.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal Clockwise from left foreground are Jada Current, Addi Beckett, Kailyn Mason, Lexi Stern, and Lilly Stern. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_tug-of-war_p.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal