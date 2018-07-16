LOCAL BRIEFS

Van Pelt Road closed

Beginning Monday, July 16, Van Pelt Road is closed for bridge maintenance, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located between SR 72 and Larrick Road in Wayne Township.

The last address accessible from the east (SR 72) is 435 Van Pelt Road. There are no addresses between Larrick Road and the bridge.

The project is anticipated to take four days.

Henman earns NKU honors

Lindsey Henman of Wilmington was named to the dean’s list at Northern Kentucky University for both the fall and spring semesters of 2017-2018 with a GPA of 3.6 or higher. She was also recently awarded the Janet M. Johnson Endowed Memorial Scholarship to continue her studies in special education at NKU.

Locals earn SSU honors

Madison Baker of Clarksville was named to the president’s list for a GPA of 4.0 for spring semester 2018 at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

The dean’s list includes: Kylie Jung and Kayla Nause of Blanchester; Adrianna Johnson of Wilmington; Ashley Marshall of Clarksville; Christiana Ford of Martinsville; and Hannah Burns of Lynchburg.

Elections office closed July 26

Clinton County Board of Elections will be closed on Thursday, July 26 so the staff may attend the Ohio Association of Election Officials’ District Conference.

The office will re-open for its normal business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, July 27.