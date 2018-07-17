CMH awards scholarship to HS grads

WIMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System awarded two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors last week.

The scholarships, funded through events hosted by CMH’s employee engagement board and awarded annually to family members of CMH employees, were awarded this year to Zachary Reese and Kiley Allen.

Reese, a graduate of Miamisburg High School, and Allen, a graduate of Blanchester High School, were selected in a blind review process by the scholarship committee for their demonstrated leadership, drive, and academic success.

Reese’s mother, Jill Reese, is a Board-Certified Clinical Nurse Specialist at CMH’s Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center.

Zachary Reese has been a member of the Boy Scouts for over 16 years, and this year achieved the designation of Eagle Scout just before his 18th birthday.

He plans on attending the University of Dayton, where he will major in Mechanical Engineering.

Allen’s mother, Amy Allen, works in Patient Financial Services at CMH.

Kiley Allen has been practicing Acrobatic Gymnastics for over 11 years, competing nationally and internationally as part of her Senior Elite Trio.

Allen succeeded academically with a full schedule of Advanced Placement courses all while competing, participating in varsity cheerleading, and overcoming two significant injuries.

She plans on attending Kent State University, where she will major in Business.

Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, praised Reese and Allen for their high school accomplishments and spoke to the importance of offering the scholarship each year.

“Zach and Kiley were selected by this year’s Scholarship Selection Committee based not only on their academic accomplishments, but on their incredible achievements,” Beus said. “In spite of obstacles – injuries, time, challenging academics, and more – they committed themselves to difficult goals and ultimately achieved them.

“We’re honored to present them with these well-deserved scholarships. Our employees are like family, and we know how exciting—and stressful — it is when you send your kids, grandkids, nieces, or nephews off to college. CMH started offering the scholarship as a way of honoring our employees as they support family members in furthering education, and we’re proud to continue the tradition this year.”

From left are Erin Morrow, President of Employee Engagement Board, Jill Reese, Zachary Reese, Lance Beus, CEO, and Brenna Eldridge, Director of Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Zach-Reese-Scholarship-Recipient.jpg From left are Erin Morrow, President of Employee Engagement Board, Jill Reese, Zachary Reese, Lance Beus, CEO, and Brenna Eldridge, Director of Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center. Courtesy photos From left are Earla Combs, Director of Patient Financial Services, Eric Jost, CFO, Amy Allen, Tom Allen, Kiley Allen, Lance Beus, CEO, and Teresa Daniels, Director of Human Resources https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Kiley-Allen-Scholarship-Recipient.jpg From left are Earla Combs, Director of Patient Financial Services, Eric Jost, CFO, Amy Allen, Tom Allen, Kiley Allen, Lance Beus, CEO, and Teresa Daniels, Director of Human Resources Courtesy photos