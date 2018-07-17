Wilson’s reserve champion hog sells for $2,100

Audrey Wilson’s reserve champion hog sold for $2,100 at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales. Audrey is a member of the Marion Hustlers 4-H Club. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Achor Club Lambs Lamb Power Club, AgriGold Hybrids, American Equipment Service, American Showa, BDK Feed & Supply, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Best One Tire Service, Black Walnut Farm, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Electrical and Plumbing Supply, Country View Hospital (Dr. Jill Thompson), D&S Freight, DeBold Builders, Rob and Karla Dean, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Farm Credit Services, Generations Pizzeria, Jody Gundler DDS and Beth Strange DDS, Heeg Farms, Hillcrest Farms, Kidd’s Excavating, LGSTX Services Inc., Lowes, Miller Farms & Trucking, Nationwide Insurance – Justin Holbrook, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Panetta Excavating Inc., Peoples Bank, Polaris Industries, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sams Meats, Service Master by Angler, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Thompson Farms, Wilmington Auto Center (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep), World Equestrian Center, No. 1 China Buffet, and the Boeckmann Excavating Co.

