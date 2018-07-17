Taulbee named to MHRS board

A New Vienna woman has been appointed as the newest member of the Board of Directors for Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRS), the local board of mental health and addiction services.

Kristin Taulbee has begun a four-year term by the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. Her first term will end in June, 2022.

Taulbee, who currently works as the Clinton County Elderly Services Program coordinator with the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, brings a strong sense of advocacy for others, particularly individuals with mental health and addiction issues, which she developed while working as a patient representative with Kettering Medical Center.

“Mental health and addiction issues are ever present in all populations, and as someone who has acute knowledge both personally and professionally, I hope to make an impact as a member of (the board) in a positive way,” Taulbee said.

Taulbee holds a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University, and is currently working on her Master of Social Work degree at Miami University.

For more information, visit mhrsonline.org.

