Schiff’s reserve lamb sells for $1,025

Craig Schiff’s reserve champion lamb sold at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales for a $1,025 premium. He is a member of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Alexander Show Feeds, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bentley Pig Sale, Bush Auto Place, Dave Campbell Insurance, Judge Chad Carey, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Groves Tire & Service, JD Equipment 8 locations, Orchard Veterinary Care Inc., Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Rocky Morris Family, Sunrise Cooperative, Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington Savings Bank, World Equestrian Center, Greater Tomorrow Health, Peelle Law Offices Co. – C.P.A., and No. 1 China Buffet.

Craig Schiff’s reserve champion lamb sold at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales for a $1,025 premium. He is a member of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Alexander Show Feeds, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bentley Pig Sale, Bush Auto Place, Dave Campbell Insurance, Judge Chad Carey, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Groves Tire & Service, JD Equipment 8 locations, Orchard Veterinary Care Inc., Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Rocky Morris Family, Sunrise Cooperative, Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington Savings Bank, World Equestrian Center, Greater Tomorrow Health, Peelle Law Offices Co. – C.P.A., and No. 1 China Buffet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_res_mkt_lamb_p.jpg Craig Schiff’s reserve champion lamb sold at the Clinton County Junior Fair livestock sales for a $1,025 premium. He is a member of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Alexander Show Feeds, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bentley Pig Sale, Bush Auto Place, Dave Campbell Insurance, Judge Chad Carey, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Groves Tire & Service, JD Equipment 8 locations, Orchard Veterinary Care Inc., Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Rocky Morris Family, Sunrise Cooperative, Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington Savings Bank, World Equestrian Center, Greater Tomorrow Health, Peelle Law Offices Co. – C.P.A., and No. 1 China Buffet. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal