NSDAR George Clinton Chapter installs officers

The George Clinton Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), recently held a luncheon meeting where new officers were installed and a new member was welcomed. Thirty-five members were present for this exciting event for the chapter.

The chapter was called to order by Regent Mary Jane Johnson. Guests were introduced by Vice Regent Frances Sharp while Kaye Stotts, Chaplain, gave the lunch blessing.

After lunch, the Chaplain and Regent welcomed new member, Sue Pierson. Leslie Holmes, Registrar, presented Sue with a DAR welcome kit.

Those having birthdays in June were recognized by the Regent. Judy Briggs and Susan Henry, who were in attendance, received birthday greetings.

A report on the OSDAR State Conference was given by members and associate members who attended including Judy Sargent, Joyce Peters, Nancy Bernard, Frances Sharp, Kaye McIntyre, Linda Bledsoe and Linda Lee while Mary Jane Johnson shared State recognitions and awards presented to the chapter at the conference.

The President General’s message was given by Joan McGowan, the National Defense Report was presented by Judy Briggs and Barbara Scarboro gave the Constitution minute. The American Indian minute prepared by Carol Darnell was given by Lea Ann Dick and Linda Barkey gave a Conservation minute. Minutes were approved while Suzanne Madison shared the Treasurer’s Report.

The Community Classroom Chair, Nancy Bernard, discussed how members can support the community classroom. Members will plan to bring school supplies and children’s books to the August meeting. A thank you note from the class was circulated among the members.

The Catherine Greene Chapter invited members of the George Clinton Chapter to join them at the Farmer’s Market on June 30 where a table will be set up for the public to write messages of support to the troops and receive American flags. Karen McKenzie, Frances Sharp, Joyce Peters and Suzanne Madison will be our members in attendance.

Regent Johnson thanked the 2015-2018 officers and asked them to stand.

Joyce Peters, former Regent and former State Officer, installed the new officers for 2018-2021. They are: Regent, Frances Sharp; Vice Regent, Leslie Holmes; Chaplain, Barbara Scarboro; Recording Secretary, Linda Barkey; Corresponding Secretary, Mary Jane Johnson; Treasurer, Shannon Peters; Registrar, Susan Henry; Historian, Bonny Kanyuck; Librarian, Nancy Bernard; Assistant Treasurer, Karen McKenzie and Assistant Secretary, Judy Briggs.

Lea Ann Dick, daughter of Frances Sharp, presented her mother with a gavel that was made years ago from wood originating from a tree located on the family farm in West Virginia.

The chapter gavel presented to the chapter in 1907 was also presented to the newly installed Regent for her use as well as the Regent’s pin which has passed down from successive Regents.

After the installation, the new Regent announced that Judy Sargent, Suzanne Madison and Joanne Chamberlin were appointed as Directors to the Board. Those serving as committee chairs were named. Hostess for the luncheon meeting, Karen McKenzie, Pat McKenzie and Judy Sargent were recognized. The meeting was then adjourned by Regent Sharp.

To learn more about the NSDAR, please visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR or youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

From left are: Front, Mary Jane Johnson, Leslie Holmes, Frances Sharp, Linda Barkey and Barbara Scarboro; back, Shannon Peters, Karen McKenzie, Susan Henry, Judy Briggs, Nancy Bernard and Bonny Kanyuck. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_dar-installation-3-.jpg From left are: Front, Mary Jane Johnson, Leslie Holmes, Frances Sharp, Linda Barkey and Barbara Scarboro; back, Shannon Peters, Karen McKenzie, Susan Henry, Judy Briggs, Nancy Bernard and Bonny Kanyuck. Courtesy photos From left are Leslie Holmes, Sue Pierson, Mary Jane Johnson and Kaye Stotts. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DAR-sue-pierson-new.jpg From left are Leslie Holmes, Sue Pierson, Mary Jane Johnson and Kaye Stotts. Courtesy photos